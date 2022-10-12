MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Maryville woman suffered serious injuries and her car was totaled in a crash on Saturday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Amber D. Osborn, 33, of Maryville, was headed west on State Route 46 in a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica on Oct. 8 when just before 10 p.m. she traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a barbed wire fence, became airborne and struck the ground with the front fender. The vehicle continued to skid and struck another ditch where it came to rest on its wheels facing southwest.