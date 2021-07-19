MARYVILLE, Mo. — An 18-year-old Maryville woman was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville with minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash on July 15.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 1:49 p.m. as Erin M. Randle, driving a 2014 Ford Focus eastbound on U.S. Highway 71 east of Hawk Road, northwest of Maryville. The Ford traveled off the right side of the road and struck a bridge rail. The vehicle came to a controlled stop at a nearby gravel road.
Randle was reported as wearing a safety device. The vehicle sustained minor injuries and was driven from the scene.
Trooper A.J. Kempa was assisted at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.