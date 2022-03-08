ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A 25-year-old Maryville woman suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash in the snow Monday morning on Interstate 229 in Buchanan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report Jordan M. Christensen was transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries following a crash that occurred at 6:55 a.m. on southbound I-229 about a half-mile north of St. Joseph.
The report indicates that the southbound 2008 Jeep SUV, driven by Christensen slid off the right side of the road, struck a tree head-on where it came to rest.
Christensen is listed as wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene by Blue Knight, of St. Joseph.
Corporal C.M. Dollard was assisted at the scene by members of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.