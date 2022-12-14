ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A Maryville woman was taken to the hospital after a five-vehicle crash on I-29 north of St. Joseph on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred while the five vehicles were northbound on I-29 about three miles north of St. Joseph around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Traffic was congested at the time because of a traffic crash. Three of the vehicles were stopped in the northbound driving lane in the congested traffic: a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 PK driven by Jose A. Lallana, 61, of Plattsburg; a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Madalyn A. Kreek, 19, of Oregon, Missouri; and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 PK driven by Robert P. Johnson, 58, of Bolivar.
Behind that line of vehicles was a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Barbara J. Cronk, 64, of Maryville. According to the crash report, Cronk failed to yield to stopped traffic and struck the rear of Lallana’s vehicle, which then struck the rear of the Jeep. The jeep struck the rear of the towed unit behind Johnson’s truck and traveled into the passing lane, where it struck a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Gabrielle M. Mueller, 19, of Maryville. Mueller’s vehicle traveled across the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail on the driver’s side. Lallana’s truck also struck the towed unit behind Johnson’s truck.
Cronk was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries. Kreek was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Kreek’s Jeep, Lallana’s Silverado and Cronk’s Blazer were all listed as totaled. The Camry sustained moderate damage while Johnson’s Silverado was listed with minor damage.
All drivers were wearing their seat belts.