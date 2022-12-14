2020 In the News

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A Maryville woman was taken to the hospital after a five-vehicle crash on I-29 north of St. Joseph on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred while the five vehicles were northbound on I-29 about three miles north of St. Joseph around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Traffic was congested at the time because of a traffic crash. Three of the vehicles were stopped in the northbound driving lane in the congested traffic: a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 PK driven by Jose A. Lallana, 61, of Plattsburg; a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Madalyn A. Kreek, 19, of Oregon, Missouri; and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 PK driven by Robert P. Johnson, 58, of Bolivar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags