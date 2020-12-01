ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A Maryville woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday night near St. Joseph and the driver arrested.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Breanna A. Hostetler, 25, of Maryville, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Donald C. Sipes, 28, of Savannah, when the crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Monday. Sipes was reportedly driving a 2011 Ford Focus north on I-29 about 3 miles north of St. Joseph when the vehicle veered off the east side of County Road 352, then back on the road and off the west side, striking a building a tractor trailer in the parking lot.
Neither Hostetler nor Sipes was listed as wearing a seat belt.
Hostetler suffered serious injuries and Sipes was listed with moderate injuries from the crash. The vehicle was totaled. Both Hostetler and Sipes were transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest reports, Sipes was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DWI, driving while suspended, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and not wearing a seat belt. He was released for medical treatment.