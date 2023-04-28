ANDREW COUNTY, Mo. — A Maryville woman died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 29 approximately 7 miles from Savannah.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sally I. Burgher, 74, of Maryville, was pronounced dead at the scene by Andrew County Coroner Doug Johnson at 4:50 p.m., Thursday on northbound I-29 at mile marker 54.4 about 7 miles from Savannah.
Two others: Bruce D. Rowe, 64, and Carol J. Rowe, 70, both of Kansas City, Missouri, were injured in the crash and taken to Mosaic Life Care by Andrew County Ambulance.
According to the report, the crash occurred when a 2005 Hyundai Accent, driven by Burgher was southbound in the northbound passing lane of I-29, struck a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Bruce Rowe, with its front end. Both vehicles traveled off the left side of the road into the median.
The Hyundai is listed as totaled and the Chevrolet as having extensive damage. Both were towed from the scene by Blue Knight Towing.
The report lists drivers and occupant as wearing seat belts.
Cpls. C.M. Dollard and R.V. McCormick were assisted at the scene by LT. M.P. Quilty, LT. MA. Ott, Lt. W.S. Sims, Sgt. R.P. Dudeck, Cpl. S.J. Force, Trooper C.R. Kottwitz, Trooper R.A. Allee, the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department and Andrew County EMS.