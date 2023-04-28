Wreck report art

ANDREW COUNTY, Mo. — A Maryville woman died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 29 approximately 7 miles from Savannah.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sally I. Burgher, 74, of Maryville, was pronounced dead at the scene by Andrew County Coroner Doug Johnson at 4:50 p.m., Thursday on northbound I-29 at mile marker 54.4 about 7 miles from Savannah.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags