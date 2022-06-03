MARYVILLE, Mo. — New Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore stopped in Maryville on Friday, the first in a tour of the region after he was named to the job permanently on Thursday.
Poore has served as interim CEO since March after the departure of Mark Laney.
“As interim CEO, I quickly fell in love with Mosaic and the communities we serve,” Poore said in a press release. “This is a strong system with some of the best physicians, nurses and caregivers I’ve ever witnessed offering amazing care to patients. Mosaic’s financial stability and the partnerships between communities is unlike anything I’ve experienced. I’ve worked across the country, and this is where I want to be.”
Poore has more than 20 years of experience as a CEO and 35 years’ experience in health care, he said, most recently as interim CEO at Fauquier Health in Virginia prior to coming on board at Mosaic in March.
During a press conference at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville on Friday, Poore said Mosaic is “ahead of the game” compared to the other systems he’s been a part of, especially in attracting high-quality health care providers.
“People get into the health care field because they’re passionate about taking care of patients,” he said. “And I don’t want anything in our organization to slow that down. So we want to continue to expand services here in Maryville. I think we’ve got a great system already, but we can always do better.”
MMC-M President Nate Blackford said Poore’s experience in larger, regional health care systems will be beneficial to helping Mosaic leverage its resources across its own network — something it’s been growing into over the past three years, he said.
“Mike brings years of experience in complex health systems that are regionally based, regionally focused, and is going to help us continue to improve our overall system — and again, I’ll say, do everything we can to keep local care local,” Blackford said.
One of those efforts is the installation of a new, $85 million health information system, Epic, which Poore said will make “one patient, one record” across the health system when it’s expected to go live next March.
“So if a patient comes here and is seen in one of our clinics and then comes to our hospital or goes to St. Joseph or even Albany if need be, that record follows that person,” he said.
Poore was set to visit Mosaic Medical Center - Albany after his visit to Maryville on Friday.