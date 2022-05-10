MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nearly 15 employees with the Maryville Treatment Center took a torch for a run from downtown Maryville to Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing USA with the goal of raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Missouri.
The annual event is organized internationally by the Internationals Chiefs of Police, and in Missouri by the Missouri Police Chiefs Association.
According to the Special Olympics Missouri website, the torch run began 40 years ago in Kansas as a vision of Chief Richard LaMunyon, who wanted to give his officers an opportunity to participate in something positive. It began as a 30-mile run in 1986, but is now an 11-day relay.
Today the LETR is held in 50 states and 42 countries around the world. The event raises more than $60 million annually and recruits more than 90,000 law enforcement officers from all over the world.
According to a proclamation read by Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons, the Missouri run involves more than 5,900 law enforcement officers, 144 different agencies, 3,097 runners and covers 1,000 miles.
Parsons proclaimed May 10, 2022 as Law Enforcement Torch Run Day for Special Olympics.
Special Olympics serves more than 15,000 athletes, builds the athletes self-esteem, discipline, motivation and skills that carry over to school, home and work place.
“(I) urge the citizens of Maryville and the business community to join with the Law Enforcement in support of the Special Olympics to promote a feeling of friendship, accomplishment and respect,” Parsons said.