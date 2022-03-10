MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Regional Communications Center in Maryville is set to begin providing emergency dispatch services to Worth County starting in June.
Worth County’s emergency services group will pay $4,500 per month for the dispatch services, an agreement approved by the Nodaway County consolidated 911 board Tuesday states.
Starting June 1, all emergency calls for the sheriff’s office, ambulance services and the two fire protection districts in Worth County will go through the NRCC in Maryville.
The Maryville City Council must still approve the agreement at its meeting on Monday for it to become official.
Across the life of the contract that is set to expire at the end of 2024, the NRCC will receive $139,500.
Currently, Worth County contracts with the 911 dispatch center in Gentry County for $4,600 per month, said Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian.
But late last summer, Christian said officials from emergency service providers in Worth County reached out to tour the new R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility and look into whether it might be a better option for their county moving forward.
With its new state-of-the-art equipment and operation, officials in Worth County decided to make the switch.
“The fact that this was even inquired about I felt like was a compliment to the service (NRCC dispatchers are) providing our communities,” said Dispatch Supervisor Jessica Rickabaugh. “And so I think we’ve been very proud of our staff, that they’re doing good work and our neighbors are hearing that.”
Another selling point was access to medical dispatch protocols used by dispatchers in Maryville that aren’t in place in Gentry County.
One of the additions implemented by Rickabaugh’s team at the NRCC is software that leads dispatchers through decision trees on medical calls to give proper instructions to callers that could prove lifesaving while an ambulance is on the way.
“And as rural as they are and as long as it takes their volunteer ambulance service to get to them, having those pre-arrival instructions available is also a large factor, as I think it would be in any rural community,” she said. “Being able to give the CPR instructions, the choking protocol, bleeding control — it’s a big deal.”
The workload increase for NRCC dispatchers should be minimal, Rickabaugh said. With a population of 1,973 counted in the 2020 U.S. Census, Worth County is the smallest county in the state by both population and geographic area, and sees only about 200-400 calls for emergency services per year. Last year the NRCC handled 23,795 calls in Nodaway County.
In order to integrate the calls into the existing system, NRCC officials reached an agreement with the company that administers call routing services, INdigital, to add Worth County for $500 per month. Initially, the company’s minimum charge was $1,500 per month, but after Rickabaugh talked with company representatives about the extremely low call volume, they agreed to lower the charge. Without that, Christian said, the deal with Worth County wouldn’t have been possible.
The additional charge from INdigital will be the biggest added expense, though Christian said there will be some smaller, one-time expenses as they integrate Worth County data into the system.
Rickabaugh said the biggest challenge ahead will be learning local landmarks and shorthand in a new community.
“How does the paging work, how do they call them out? What are their Pumpkin Centers and Bolckows and Bedisons and ‘Toad Hollar’ and ‘Carr Bridge’ — you’re learning their lingo as far as how do we get help to them,” she said. “… That’ll be the biggest issue for us, is just learning how their different rural responders function — how do their citizens ask for help?”
When local officials drew up the plans for the new public safety facility that went into operation in Maryville in 2020, they built the dispatch center larger than it needed to be in order to accommodate expansion down the road by attracting surrounding counties like Worth. Even the name of the new consolidated dispatch operation — the Northwest Regional Communications Center — spoke to the long-term goal of making Maryville a hub for emergency communications services across the area.
The addition of Worth County won’t require any of that expansion or any additional staff, Christian said, but it is a first step toward that larger goal.
“I think it’s kind of an exciting opportunity for the communications division and we’re looking forward to hopefully playing a more prominent role in northwest Missouri as far as communications,” he said.
Tax
When the city of Maryville and Nodaway County officials agreed on a consolidated dispatch operation in late 2019, one of the major sticking points during the negotiation sessions had been a funding mechanism for the new center. The two sides agreed to start the operation and over the course of the next three years, study what would be most effective. In the meantime, the center’s only dedicated funding source is a landline phone tax that has seen revenues fall sharply in recent years as landline usage declines. That has left the city and the county to make up the shortfall — around $450,000 — by funding the center from their own general revenue sources through a 50-50 split.
During the meeting Tuesday, Bill Florea, director of operations at the Nodaway County Ambulance District, told the joint 911 advisory board that the subcommittee tasked in December with studying the funding mechanism recommended attempting to fully fund the NRCC. The subcommittee was made up of Florea, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and City Council member Dannen Merrill.
Two major funding options were considered: asking taxpayers to approve a $1 fee on electronic devices like cellphones to help make up for the lost landline revenue, or asking taxpayers to approve a sales tax dedicated to funding the NRCC that would replace any phone surcharges.
During the 2019 negotiations, county officials had strongly favored the sales tax option in order to fully fund the new operation. But city officials had generally been more wary of that option because they expressed concerns that a sales tax might be less likely to pass than a cellphone tax. The $1 proposed for the cellphone surcharge is the maximum allowed by state law, but a study commissioned by the two sides in 2018 showed that it wouldn’t come close to funding the NRCC’s expenses, which are in the neighborhood of $750,000.
Funding part of the dispatch services from general revenues is normal for the city, however, which has never had a dedicated funding source to fully offset the cost of its dispatch operations.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Florea estimated that a 3/8-cent sales tax would bring in north of $900,000 per year, fully funding the NRCC and allowing room for growth, unexpected expenses and perhaps some smaller capital projects as well. Florea also said the sales tax would be more effective in the long run because the electronic device tax, even if its cap were raised significantly from $1, would still be a flat fee and therefore unable to keep up with future increases in expenses. A sales tax would be more likely to do so because it’s tied to the price of goods.
By state statute, funding the dispatch center through a sales tax would necessitate the creation of a new public board that would oversee the tax revenue and the NRCC’s operations, and would eliminate the existing landline phone tax. The agreement between the city and the county requires that the joint advisory board make a recommendation about the future funding mechanism by the end of 2022. Board members on Tuesday discussed when a sales tax might have the best chance of success — August, November or next April — but agreed to gather more feedback and information about the proposal before the next quarterly meeting.