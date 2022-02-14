MARYVILLE, Mo. — A 15-year-old Maryville female suffered moderate injuries in a crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 in Icon Road north of 310th Street, and 3 miles southwest of Maryville.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a 2002 Jeep driven by a 16-year-old juvenile, Tarkio, Missouri, was northbound on Icon Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road where it struck a fence. The Jeep came to rest off the west side of Icon Road in the fence line.
According to Trooper A.J. Kempa’s report the female passenger was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance District personnel to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Both occupants were listed as not wearing seat belts.
The Jeep was listed as not damaged, but towed by Kizer’s Tow & Collision of Maryville.
Kempa was assisted at the scene by Cpl. S.E. Pritzell and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.