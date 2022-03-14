MARYVILLE, Mo. — After earning first place in an online competition, Maryville High School freshman Raymond Zhao will compete in the Math League State Championship on April 23 in Columbia.
No stranger to contests, Zhao has competed in various competitions throughout his middle school and high school careers.
Earlier in the 2021-2022 school year, Zhao competed in the American Mathematics Competitions, which is a series of tests used to determine the USA team for the International Mathematical Olympiad.
“The first stage is anybody who wants to do it, and then, they take like the top five percent — I think — of people to the next one, and then they take like the top 500 to the third one. From there, they select people for the Olympic team,” Zhao said, noting that he missed the cutoff by only three points.
Zhao plans to continue competing in the AMC throughout his high school career. However, he said he thinks the Math League contest has been his favorite so far.
“It just feels like there’s less pressure,” he said.
To prepare for the competition, Zhao’s parents signed him up for an online, two-hour-long Math League class that meets once a week and gives him homework to complete.
Additionally, his previous math problem solving and competition experiences have helped ready him for the contest.
“I’m just used to being under pressure, and I knew what to expect,” he said, adding that he competed in Math League’s middle school contest through Maryville Middle School and advanced to nationals.
According to Math League’s website, its middle school contests are administered locally, and top scorers are invited to participate in its nationwide (INTER)2 SECT Championship.
While Maryville High School does not offer a high school Math League contest, the school allowed Zhao to participate in the online competition.
“(Maryville Middle School) offered the same contest, but at the middle school level,” Zhao said. “Like, the same company ran that contest, but (at Maryville High School) they didn’t, but there was a high school version of that contest, so we just asked the school to sign me up for it.”
According to Math League’s website, it is the largest network of local and state math competitions at the elementary, middle and high school levels in the United States. Math League runs more than 400 contests globally and reaches over 30,000 students each year.
At the state championship on April 23 in Columbia, Zhao has the opportunity to compete for first place and advance to the national championship in May.