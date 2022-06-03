MARYVILLE, Mo. — Raymond Zhao, a Maryville High School student, once again showcased his knack for academics by placing 10th in the ninth-grade division of the national Math League competition on May 21 at the University of Missouri – Kansas City campus.
“I am very happy about getting 10th place because it is the highest placement I have ever gotten, and it was one of my goals,” Zhao told The Forum in an email.
The competition lasts 3-4 hours and consists of a variety of tests that range in duration and difficulty. Some allow for a calculator, while others do not.
Over 150 students competed, 37 of whom were in Zhao’s division.
Zhao said his favorite part about this year’s contest was that it was in person, which allowed him to meet other students. Breaks between tests gave Zhao time to socialize with other skilled competitors.
He plans to continue working hard for next year’s and subsequent years’ Math League competitions, so he can receive a higher ranking.
For a full list of results, visit bit.ly/MathLeagueNationals.