MARYVILLE, Mo. — No stranger to national competitions, Maryville High School freshman Raymond Zhao will once again find himself showcasing his competitive math skills on a national stage.
Zhao qualified for the national Math League competition after earning second place in his grade level at the state competition on April 23.
The top three individuals from each grade level at the state contest are allowed to advance to nationals. Those who are part of a top school/team in the state may also qualify.
As a middle school and high school student, Zhao has competed in various competitions, including a national mathematics contest.
“I’m very excited about going to nationals, but I am also a little nervous,” Zhao told The Forum in an email. “I think my past experiences in math competitions have definitely helped me prepare for this because I know exactly what to expect and how to deal with pressure.”
To prepare for the contest, Zhao said he is working on practice problems and contest question sets from previous years’ competitions.
Zhao will participate in the national Math League competition on May 21 at the University of Missouri – Kansas City campus.