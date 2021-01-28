MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday voted to separate the fire division from Maryville Public Safety, marking the end for the city’s public safety system that saw 911 dispatch, police and fire under the umbrella of one agency.
As of Tuesday, what was formerly the Maryville Public Safety department has been divided into the Maryville Police Department and Maryville Fire Department.
With the vote, the council promoted interim Maryville Public Safety Director Ron Christian to chief of the Maryville Police Department, Fire Division Captain Phil Rickabaugh to chief of the Maryville Fire Department and removed the interim tag from Lt. Mike Stolte at the Maryville Police Department.
McDanel said that city officials considered the change after the retirement of longtime MPS Director Keith Wood last year.
Since 9/11, McDanel said, the public safety model — which combines emergency services like police and fire — has become less and less common across the country as training for firefighters and police officers has diverged further toward more specialization.
The effect of the change will likely be limited to inside City Hall, where the fire chief will now be a department head reporting to the city manager. McDanel said the shift will not require external rebranding, like changing the name of the department on police vehicles, and won’t significantly change any of the day-to-day activities in either department.
He also said the volunteer status of the fire department won’t be immediately affected.
“We would still continue the volunteer fire department strategy that has been successful for us, but it would move us closer to a full-time fire department long-term,” McDanel said during Monday’s meeting.
The Northwest Regional Communications Center — the combined 911 dispatch center operated out of the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility — will remain under the police department, McDanel said, but could become a third, separate department in the future.