MARYVILLE, Mo. — Under a tentative agreement with the court, the city of Maryville will aim to move its municipal court operations to the 4th Judicial Circuit.
On Monday, the Maryville City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the move, though financial components expected to be part of a final deal will need to be approved for both the city and county budgets.
Most elements of the municipal court will remain the same, with the most obvious changes stemming from the shift from municipal responsibility to circuit court responsibility. When the shift occurs, which could be sometime early next year, municipal cases will be heard by a circuit court judge in the courthouse, the circuit court will handle all court records and warrants and the court costs for municipal cases would increase from $12 to $15 to align with the circuit court’s practices.
The city will still collect the same revenues from the court, the city prosecutor will continue to be appointed by the city with no changes to responsibilities or duties, and the change would have no effect on the city’s codes or enforcement authority.
City Manager Greg McDanel said city staff have been working with Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice and Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson on the plan over the past several months.
Additionally, the city’s budget, expected to be approved Thursday, includes $15,000 to pay for about half of the cost of a new clerk that would work in Wilson’s office to help absorb the added caseload.
Phase 2 funding
Following an informal public hearing carried out by Kim Mildward of the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments during Monday’s regular council meeting, City Council members approved resolutions required to qualify for a $2 million Community Development Block Grant the city hopes to use to partially fund phase two of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
City officials estimate the second phase of the infrastructure overhaul, which would run from the intersection of South Main Street and State Route V south to U.S. Highway 71, will cost nearly $6 million. Since splitting the project into two parts in April, city officials have left no stone unturned in applying for funding sources.
The $2 million grant is intended to supplement another grant the city has applied for, a $3.625 million request of the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The block grant would require a city match of $283,280.
The CDBG program originates from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and is administered at the state level through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
To qualify for the grant, the City Council was required to — and did — approve an ordinance creating a fair housing committee and defining discriminatory housing practices that directly align with the state’s definitions. The council also approved a required resolution that establishes rules and regulations around the use of excessive force during non-violent civil rights demonstrations.
Road closures redux
Two weeks ago, at the last regular City Council meeting, council member Tye Parsons proposed a scenario that had not only happened before, but could easily happen again, he said.
During a kerfuffle over the process of closing streets for community events during that Sept. 13 meeting, city officials and the council assured business owner Jennifer Gillespie that next time, the city would not look too keenly on an applicant who came before the council with a request to close streets without including signatures from affected property owners.
However, Parsons said adhering strictly to the policy, which is not actually required for street closures, could create new problems and not truly serve the public interest.
Take, for example, the Downtown Trick or Treat, he said, which just last year had come before the council without most of the signatures of affected property owners. The council had approved the request anyway — actually over the objection of Parsons, who voted against it because the council had asked organizers not to hold the event due to concerns over COVID-19.
“So I just want to take the heat down just a little bit and understand that there’s some nuance to the issue,” he said at the Sept. 13 meeting.
Just two weeks later, nuance walked in the door with the exact scenario Parsons had predicted — and one of the most inexplicably heated issues before the council heated up again.
By the end of Monday’s meeting, City Council members had voted 4-1 to approve street closures from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 28 around the square for the Downtown Trick or Treat, after organizer Kathy Rice submitted an application without all signatures of affected property owners. Rice’s application did include more than two dozen signatures, though, and she said she was unable to connect with the remaining property owners.
Initially, council member Rachael Martin said she would not vote to approve a closure request that did not come with all signatures of affected property owners, referencing the council’s general intentions after the discussion with Gillespie two weeks ago. Mayor Benjamin Lipiec also suggested that the council could approve the request contingent upon all signatures being received before the event takes place — the same scenario that Gillespie had objected to during the previous meeting. Council member John McBride also voiced support for that approach.
But Parsons quickly pointed out that the signatures are and never been an actual requirement, and refusing the street closure would be counterproductive to what the council is supposed to be doing.
“The point is, collecting the signatures is not in code,” he said. “It’s not in ordinance. We’re not bound by law to collect signatures, we collect signatures as a way to inform the council to make a decision. And so we, as people who hopefully have brains, can figure out whether this makes sense or not, and whether it’s going to negatively impact other people or not.”
Just before voting, Martin said she agreed with Parsons’ assessment, and ultimately voted for the street closure, as did Lipiec.
The lone vote against came from McBride, who said he voted no because although he supports the event, he wanted “to see all the businesses contacted, is all.”
“It’s common sense,” he said. “It’s having consideration for the community in the downtown area.”
At the end of the meeting, council members discussed some alternative plans to change the process of collecting signatures so that it’s no longer, as Martin said, “archaic.” City Clerk Stacy Wood volunteered to look at options centered around email rather than obtaining physical signatures.
Other City Council notes
- At Monday’s regular council meeting, local business owner Adam Marriott voiced concerns he has previously raised publicly on social media, asking the city to more clearly and quickly communicate code enforcement actions and recommendations. McDanel said that after several meetings with Marriott, his concerns were clear, and said any lag time in responsiveness from the city has been addressed and will not reoccur.
- The council approved an agreement of up to $109,340 with Estate Management Services of Missouri for the purchase and application of EarthTec, an algicide, to Mozingo Lake to combat cyanobacteria blooms. The algicide has been applied four times since May, and has effectively lowered algae counts after application.
- Council members approved changes to city ordinances to align them with new state statutes concerning the sale of alcohol. Under the new state rules and the newly approved city ordinances, limits on Sunday sales of alcohol have been relaxed, allowing establishments to apply to sell alcohol from 6 a.m. Sunday to 1:30 a.m. Monday. Previously, the law only allowed for alcohol sales starting at 9 a.m. Sunday and ending at midnight. Another change allows certain packaged and sealed alcoholic beverages to be sold “to-go” for consumption off-premises.
- McDanel said the city has begun pre-construction meetings with contractors and utilities for phase one of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.