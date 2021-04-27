MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School senior Noel Hardin advanced to the district Optimist Club oratory contest after participating in regional and local competitions.
The Maryville Optimist Club hosted an oratorical contest for middle school and high school students. Hardin and Maryville Middle School student Shuvayu Goswami spoke on the topic, “Healing the World with Optimism.”
Local judges included: Caleb Phillips, Nodaway County prosecuting attorney; Nancy Greeley, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education supervisor; and Jason Offutt, Northwest Missouri State University journalism instructor and author.
“$150,000 in college scholarships funded by the Optimist International Foundation is awarded annually from this program,” noted Marlin Kinman, Maryville Optimist Club president. “We are always proud of our students in Nodaway County and their accomplishments.”
At the club level contest, Goswami, son of Arghya Goswami, placed first and Hardin, daughter of Jill Hardin, placed second. This allowed them both to move to the regional contest.
At regionals, held April 11, in Adrian, Missouri, the two competed against students from other schools: Warrensburg High School, Raymore-Peculiar High School and Pleasant Hill High School.
“Sixth grader, Shuvaya, competed as the only speaker not a high school student,” said Dale Stewart, Optimist Club contest chairman. “Other contestants’ jaws dropped with amazement when he was introduced as a middle school student.”
Hardin placed first and received a $500 award and advanced to the district finals to be held May 14-15 at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. The winner of that contest will receive a $2,500 scholarship and advance to the international competition where the top prize is a $25,000 scholarship.
Mentoring and assistance was provided to the students by: Stewart, Phillips, Marty Nolte and Trudy Kinman, noted Marlin Kinman, Optimists president.
First conducted in 1928, this is the second most popular Optimist International Program. Nearly 2,000 clubs participate in this program each year. The winners at the club level receive medallions.