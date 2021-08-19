MARYVILLE, Mo. — The data released last week from the 2020 Census showed that over the past …

CENSUS FAQs

If I live in Maryville, do I really live in Maryville?

Only residents that live within the city limits of Maryville are counted in the census as part of Maryville’s population. The Census Bureau uses geolocation data to map every address in the country to ensure they are all counted within the proper subdivision, like a city’s limits. A postal address, for example, does not necessarily indicate in what subdivision a resident is counted.

What qualifies as ‘student housing?’

According to the Census Bureau, student housing includes any buildings, like residence halls or apartment-style units, designed primarily to house college or university students in a group living arrangement either on or off campus. The second part of that definition is that the housing unit must be owned, leased or managed by the institution. So in the case of Northwest Missouri State University, the population living in student housing would only include students living in on-campus housing like a residence hall, university-owned apartment complex or a university-owned fraternity or sorority house. The student housing population does not include students who live in private housing off campus.

Where can I find the complete data?

The Census Bureau posted for download the redistricting data for all county and city-level subdivisions on its website last week, but the data requires some work and patience to compile and extract into a readable form. A more user-friendly release is set for Sept. 30, when last week’s data release will be fully incorporated into the bureau’s website’s suite of search and reference tools.