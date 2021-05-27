MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new mobile application and an end to online-only learning were among the many items before the Maryville R-II Board of Education on May 19.
As schools throughout the area are returning to normal operating procedures and the country is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, superintendent Becky Albrecht announced that Spoofhound Academy will no longer be an option for students during the 2021-2022 school year. According to Albrecht, the numbers of those attending the alternate platform dwindled throughout the spring semester which helped lead to her recommendation to end the online-only learning option. The board agreed.
“We really feel like after looking at the information … it confirms our (belief) that the best place for kids is here in school,” she said. “We are not going to provide in-school and online for a total comprehensive package next year.”
In a move to update the district’s technology and provide a better way to communicate with those it serves, the school board approved a three-year partnership with Apptegy to “consolidate” the district’s communications platforms through a mobile device app and a revamping of the website.
“This should provide a much more user friendly experience because it is formatted for (mobile devices),” Albrecht said.
Apptegy will allow the district to publish information simultaneously to multiple social media platforms, as well as through the website, text messaging, phone, email and to those who use the app instead of having to do each of those separately, which will save time and ensure the same information is being transmitted.
The total cost of the partnership over the three-year agreement is $37,250, which includes the $10,000 per year fee and the rebuilding of the district’s website. According to the superintendent’s report to the school board, the costs will be “offset significantly by the elimination of other products currently in use such as Weebly and School Messenger.”
High School principal Thom Alvarez told the school board that Maryville High School was recently named one of the top schools in Missouri, according to a ranking by U.S. News & World Report. Maryville was ranked number 61 in the state and was by far the top school in the Midland Empire Conference.
“This is truly an (accomplishment) for the whole district,” Alvarez said. “It’s a culmination of all their education. Kudos to all the teachers in the district.”
The ranking is made through a formula that takes into account test scores and graduation rates. The closest county school in the ranking is South Nodaway at No. 157. The nearest ranked conference school is Chillicothe at No. 168.
Other news
- The Maryville High School track will be refurbished this summer along with additional work on the inside edge as the school board approved a contract with Fisher Track’s Inc. for $86,439.00. This will be the second refurbishment of the track, which was installed in 2003, and according to the research provided to the school board it should prolong the life of the track for eight to 10 years.
- The district will add a position at the high school for credit recovery and depending on the applicants the position will either be certified or paraprofessional.
- The school board approved to add a pay rate of $25 per hour for required professional development that occurs outside contracted work time and to eliminate payment for GO tutoring prep time but increase tutoring rate to $25 per hour.
- The board also approved the 2021-2026 Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.
- Citizens Bank & Trust, presented the school district the donations from the Spoofhound debit card program. Anytime a person uses the card a 5-cent donation is given to the district. The district has received approximately $17,000 over the years from the program.
- The summer school program is set to begin on June 1. Currently, there are 421 students enrolled in the Summer Journey for kindergarten through eighth grade with 26 more on the wait list. At the high school there 100 students enrolled for in-person classes with 25 students taking online classes.
Personnel
The board recognized four employees who were leaving the school district after more than 10 years of service.
- Bing Boettner, health science technology teacher at the technical school, 18 years
- LaRue Allee, elementary classroom teacher, 16 years
- Sharon McCrary, head custodian at the high school, 15½ years
- Gary Troncin, evening custodian at the high school, 11 years
Resignations
- Reba Korthanke, early childhood teacher, effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year
- Taylor Walter, paraprofessional at the early childhood center, effective at the end of the 2020-2021
- Halley Sims, paraprofessional at early childhood center, effective June 24
- Lester Keith, evening custodian at elementary school, effective May 19
- Samantha Catterson, head track coach at middle school, effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year
- Miranda Foster, head volleyball coach & summer strength coach at high school
Reassignments
- Laura Tobin, 2020-2021 Title I early childhood teacher, reassigned to 2021-2022 early childhood teacher
- Miranda Henggeler, 2020-2021 special education teacher at the early childhood center, reassigned to 2021-2022 Title I early childhood teacher
- Kendey Eaton, 2020-2021 MMS girls basketball assistant coach, reassigned to 2021-2022 MHS girls basketball assistant coach
Recommendations for Employment
- Amanda Wonderly, 2021-22 kindergarten teacher at the early childhood center
Extra Duty Assignments
- Aiden Perry, 2021-22 wrestling assistant coach at middle school
- Tim Conn, 2021-22 boys basketball assistant coach at high school
- Trey Kothe, 2021-22 football assistant coach at high school
- Maggie Graves, 2021 summer strength coach
- Summer school staff and pay rates were approved
Bids
The following bids were approved by the board.
Concrete bids
- Maryville Middle School - Ideal concrete for - $109,000
- Maryville High School - Walter Construction - $16,500
- Eugene Field Elementary - Walter Construction - $17,500
Fuel Bids
- Fleet Vehicles - HyVee
- Diesel - Consumer’s Oil