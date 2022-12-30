12-29 MO Beef 1.jpg
Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz discusses the MO Beef Kids program with local superintendents Tim Jermain from Jefferson C-123 and Dustin Skoglund from South Nodaway R-IV on Dec. 16 at Northwest Technical School. Joe Frueh and John Schenkel, local members of the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association, helped relay information about the MO Beef Kids program.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In Decmeber a group of school and community members gathered at Northwest Technical School to discuss how to “beef up” their school districts’ lunch programs.

Maryville R-II Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz sat down to discuss the MO Beef Kids program with local superintendents Tim Jermain, of Jefferson C-123, and Dustin Skoglund, of South Nodaway R-IV. Joe Frueh and John Schenkel, members of the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association, were on hand to assist and answer questions during the discussion about the program, which connects schools and their food service professionals directly to cattle farmers and ranchers.

12-29 MO Beef 2.jpg
Superintendents Dustin Skoglund and Tim Jermain make plates of tacos with beef donated to the Maryville R-II School District from local producers as part of the MO Beef Kids program.
