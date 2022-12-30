MARYVILLE, Mo. — In Decmeber a group of school and community members gathered at Northwest Technical School to discuss how to “beef up” their school districts’ lunch programs.
Maryville R-II Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz sat down to discuss the MO Beef Kids program with local superintendents Tim Jermain, of Jefferson C-123, and Dustin Skoglund, of South Nodaway R-IV. Joe Frueh and John Schenkel, members of the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association, were on hand to assist and answer questions during the discussion about the program, which connects schools and their food service professionals directly to cattle farmers and ranchers.
A couple local animal producers were also in the audience; one specifically from Byergo Angus said he was interested in the program and was there to learn more since he has kids in a local school.
Klotz said the Maryville school district has worked to join the program for a couple years, but that since June 2021, it has received six full beefs from local producers through the program.
He explained that now, the process is fairly simple: he gets a call asking if the school has freezer space and a producer sends the beef to Barnard Processing, located at 527 Depot St. in Barnard. Then the school’s contracted food service sets the packaging requirements — 10-pound bags of ground or 4-ounce patties — which Klotz relays to the processor.
“They get it delivered and it goes right into our cafeteria,” Klotz said. “It goes in our daily menu items. We increased the offerings of some a la carte items to be locally grown hamburgers, cheeseburgers, which is used an awful lot.”
Klotz said Maryville served roughly 137,000 reimbursable meals last year. The total expenses for the food program in the district ranges from $650,000 to $750,000 a year.
“A program like this allows us to offset some of our food costs,” he said. “So it’s great for us, gives kids the opportunity to eat locally grown beef.”
He said the Cattlemen’s Association is working with MO Beef Kids to offer signage possibilities to recognize local families when their beef is being served.
“It’s a really good thing for us, hopefully it’s a good thing for area farmers as well,” Klotz said. “They have the ability to help contribute.”
Klotz said it’s positive to see other districts interested in the program. He noted that Northeast Nodaway already takes part in the program at the statewide level and that he’s spoken to Superintendent Brenda Dougan about it as well.
Frueh said he and Schenkel head up this program for the Cattlemen’s Association and that it is operated separately from the association.
He said a producer will contact either of them to let them know they have a quality beef available to donate and they make contact with Barnard Processing and the school to set up the transaction. After that they step out and let the school discuss the product directly with the processor.
“Then they deliver in a USDA-approved truck,” Klotz said. “That took a little bit, but they got that figured out.”
Klotz explained that they check temperatures on arrival to make certain the beef was cold-held to code and start using it. The difference in paying a local processor for the donated beef and the cost of purchasing and shipping beef from another location has helped the district in lowering its food costs.
“It’s been positive,” he said. “We’re in the black as a district on it. Anything we make above and beyond what it is now is a bonus because we’re helping local farmers get rid of their beef, provide it to our kids and we knew where it grew and where it died.”
Frueh said the MO Beef Kids program has been working with Lunchtime Solutions and OPAA, which are the two largest school lunch providers in the state. But those present told Jermain that his district, which doesn’t use those providers, could still work directly with the processor to participate.
Skoglund said that he suspects “the quality of the beef will be a lot higher.” All nodded in agreement.
“And that’s the Cattlemen’s standpoint on this program, is to get the quality up in the schools and get kids more excited about beef and provide full nutrition,” Schenkel said, further explaining that the Cattlemen’s Association’s original goal was to double the amount of beef available in the district.
Klotz told Skoglund that with regard to frequency, the district took its first delivery in June 2021, and a second and third in August 2021 and February 2022. In September, the district took two and in November, one more. It is currently preparing to receive another beef.
“It’s a give and take,” Frueh said, noting that there may be a producer ready with one, but Barnard Processing usually needs time to schedule. “I don’t know that we’ve had anyone really wait long.”
Frueh said Barnard Processing removes the organs and delivers them to the Nodaway County Senior Center.
“What would happen is if you guys come in, we would be able to start targeting producers in your area,” he said.
The group then broke for a R-II school district lunch of tacos made with locally produced beef.
One interested local producer, whose kids attend South Nodaway, said she doesn’t raise cattle, but was interested in the program, especially in rural schools because agriculture is what supports those districts.
Drew Byergo, a local cattle producer, said his ranch hasn’t provided a beef to the program, but that they’re very interested.
“We’re obviously cattle enthusiasts, but I just really didn’t know what here was going on,” he said. “... It’s very, very good for all cattle (producers) to bring awareness and it’s a nutritious product.”
He said with four kids in the South Nodaway school district, it would be great to be able to feed them the cattle their family produces at school as well.
Klotz said Lunchtime Solutions has been happy to receive the beef, but that overall it’s not a huge cost savings to the district, but it is helpful.
“But being able to offer a locally grown product … that’s important to me,” he said.
Jermain and Skoglund said they anticipate they will have local producers interested in the program and while they don’t expect to provide a huge savings for their districts, it will definitely help.
“But the quality’s going to be better,” Jermain said.
Frueh told The Forum that the MO Beef Kids program is positive for all involved and that he would like to eventually see all school districts involved with the program be directly contacting local producers to make it that much quicker and easier for all.
For more information, visit mobeefkids.com.