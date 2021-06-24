MARYVILLE, Mo. — School cafeterias across the country are always trying to find ways to offer students healthy well-balanced meals. Finding the best way to incorporate quality protein into the youth’s diets has not always been easy or economical, but an upcoming local partnership is working to make that happen.
One thing for certain is students of the Maryville R-II school district will know exactly “Where’s the Beef.”
For the 2021-2022 school year, the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association will partner with Maryville schools to provide locally sourced beef to its student population, according to assistant superintendent Steve Klotz’s written report to the board of education last week.
“This gives us an opportunity to work with local cattlemen and have locally grown beef in our cafeterias,” Klotz told The Forum.
The beef, which came from a local Nodaway County farm, is currently at Barnard Processing in preparation to be sent to the school district once all processing has been completed.
The beef will be served in cafeterias throughout the school district in the form of ground beef and pre-packaged 4-ounce hamburgers as well as at booster club concession stands with slightly larger hamburger patties.
Klotz called the partnership with the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association a win-win scenario.
“We are a large agricultural community and we have a lot of cattle farmers in the area,” he said. “(This) gives them an opportunity to contribute to the benefit of our students by providing locally grown quality beef.”
The association started this journey to partner with local schools by working with the MOBeef, MOFit and MO Kids programs, according to local association member Joseph Frueh. The program was originally started by the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.
“We decided to do that in Nodaway County with the way that the community has given back to the Nodaway County Cattlemen, so we decided to give back,” Frueh said.
Frueh said that the origins of the program are when the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association began to promote beef in the classrooms with the goal of kids eating beef on a more regular basis in order to produce “that taste for beef” so students will want that in their home life as well.
“The whole goal of the program is to, after a series of years, is to double the amount of beef that a child in the school eats in a year,” he said.
The discussions to start this program locally began approximately two years ago between the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association, the school district and other groups in conjunction with Nodaway County Economic Development. The global pandemic slowed these talks down until earlier this year. Klotz said that the cost of securing local beef should have a minimal financial impact on either side of the ledger.
“We have a pretty good plan in place right now for this upcoming school year,” he said.
The statewide organizations have a successful history of working with Lunchtime Solutions, which is the company currently providing meal services for the district, according to Klotz.
The MO Beef, MO Kids, MO Fit website states that, “The program connects schools and their food service professionals to cattle farmers and ranchers to ‘beef’ up school lunches. Furthermore, the website also states its “goal is to provide more beef, more often in the lunchroom, while implementing food and nutrition education in the classroom. This powerful partnership highlights the important message and journey of food and nutrition, while adding important protein to a student’s diet.”
The state organizations will provide educational material for students which can be integrated into some lesson plans. Klotz also said there will be marketing materials on display in the cafeteria on the days when beef is on the menu that will highlight the local farm from which the beef came.
“I’m just really pleased that the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association was very eager to help find a way to enhance what we offer (in terms of beef) at our schools and provide education materials,” he said.
Currently, according to information supplied by Frueh, Maryville R-II school district students (K-12) only consume approximately 3,500 pounds of ground beef total in a school year, which is roughly 8 ounces of beef a month per kid.
Frueh said that discussions are underway between the association and another district within the county about providing local beef for its lunchrooms.
Anyone interested in donating a quality beef on the hoof or taking part in the program, contact Frueh or John G. Schenkel at the association.