MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education announced on Friday that the upcoming superintendent vacancy for the 2022-23 academic year has been filled by Logan Lightfoot. Currently, Lightfoot is the superintendent for Anselmo-Merna Public School District in Merna, Nebraska.
"We are very pleased that Dr. Lightfoot has accepted this position,” school board president Sean Wiedmaier said in a press release. “His vision and dedication to students, staff and the community will ensure that Maryville R-II School District continues to be one of the best school districts in Missouri."
Lightfoot has been in his current position located in Custer County, Nebraska, since July of 2018.
Lightfoot received his undergraduate degree from Northwest Missouri State University and earned his doctorate and educational specialist from St. Louis University. Previously, Lightfoot was the high school assistant principal in Excelsior Springs and the high school principal for the West Platte School District in Weston.
Lightfoot's wife, Leanna also is an educator and is currently a sixth grade teacher for the Callaway School District, also in Custer County. The Lightfoots have two school-aged children.
Lightfoot will start his new position as superintendent effective July 1, 2022.