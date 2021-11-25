MARYVILLE, Mo. — At its regularly scheduled Nov. 17 meeting, Maryville R-II Superintendent Becky Albrecht reported to the school board further information gained since its October meeting regarding the possibility of constructing a tennis court complex.
Albrecht stated that she met with a representative of McConnell and Associates, a company that specializes in the field, and discussed the pros and cons of three possible locations for a potential new complex: the lower front (west) parking lot, the football practice field and the lot to the south of the football practice field. They also discussed the costs associated with the project.
“One of the things that we learned in talking with the experts on site was that it’s probably a little bigger project than maybe we would have guessed,” Albrecht told the board.
Albrecht reported that the best location to construct a six-court complex is the current football practice field, but it presents multiple challenges as there would need to be road access and restrooms, as well as require shrinking the current practice field in half. Albrecht further stated that the initial cost estimate is approximately $150,000 for construction of each court, pushing the total figure for that alone to nearly $1 million, rather than the $500,000 in her initial rough estimate last month. Those costs include but are not limited to fencing, specialty concrete needed for the courts, court surfacing and lights.
“Obviously it’s a project that is doable and a project that we can entertain,” Albrecht said. “But it does cost a little more and it’s a little bit more involved with the ripple effect in relocation and other amenities.”
No decision was made by the board and no timetable determined for bringing the issue back before the board.
Other notes
- The district received a “clean audit” opinion from Westbrook CPA with no discrepancies on its annual audit report.
- Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz presented to the board renewal rates for various district liability insurance policies. Klotz informed the board that there will be a 7.8 percent increase in the total annual premium over last year’s rates as well as the possible addition of epidemiological coverage to the general liability plan. The board approved the rates as presented.
- Albrecht also presented the school board information on the test-to-stay option for the district. After a brief discussion, no decision was made to change how the district currently handles COVID-19 testing.
- The board approved adding a part-time instructional position (approximately 350 hours at $25 per hour) to teach Health Sciences students at Northwest Technical School programming necessary for the Certified Nurses Aide industry-recognized credential. This will be a one-year position only, as one of the technical school teachers is currently acquiring this teaching certification.
- The board appointed Rodney Bade, who is a middle school science teacher and high school track and cross-country coach, to be the district’s representative on the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Advisory Board.
- The board also approved adding a $75-per-semester stipend for Maryville teachers involved in the Educators Rising program which provides mentoring and training to technical school students. The stipend is a three-year commitment that will be funded entirely by a DESE Grow Your Own grant in the amount of $10,000. The number of these stipends will vary from year to year depending on the number of students enrolled in the program and placed in Maryville. The maximum cost would be $8,100 over the three years. The grant also will pay for the certification tests for the students upon successful completion of the program to become a paraprofessional.
- The district also received approval to continue the Seamless Summer Option for food service through June 2022.
- The elementary school will be holding its annual Christmas concerts at the Lee & Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center next month: First grade - Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m.; Second grade - Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.; Third grade - Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m.; Fourth grade - Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Personnel
Resignations
Janetta Brown, Title I math teacher at elementary school, effective June 30, 2022
Chandra DeMott, softball head coach at high school, effective June 30, 2022
Ron Leader, 4th grade teacher at elementary school and academic team assistant coach at high school, effective June 30, 2022
Recommendations for Employment
Adrean Eskew, 2022-23, special education teacher at the high school
Bing Boettner, 2021-22, CNA IRC part-time instructor
Chris Bennett, district maintenance, effective Dec. 1