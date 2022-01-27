MARYVILLE, Mo. — A policy change at the state level has created a pause and a reduction of savings regarding the previously board-approved bond refinancing for the Maryville R-II School District.
During its Jan. 19 meeting, the Maryville R-II Board of Education learned a required signature on a certificate of compliance is the reason for the wait and the smaller amount of savings the district will likely recoup from refinancing general obligation bonds.
During an October 2021 meeting, the board authorized a refinancing of the Series 2017 bonds to save the district approximately $740,000. That refinancing was due to take place at the end of December. However, since that meeting, changes were made at the state level, and for school districts to participate in the State of Missouri Direct Deposit Intercept program — which assists districts with their general obligation bonds — superintendents are now required to sign a certificate of compliance.
According to a letter to Superintendent Becky Albrecht from L.J. Hart & Company, on Dec. 10 the state treasurer’s office began notifying school districts that were planning on refinancing general obligation bonds that participation in the program required superintendents to sign that the participating school districts will “adhere to directives received from the Missouri Attorney General on December 7, 2021 relating to the enforcement of the public health orders ...” and that the district “will remain in compliance with the orders indefinitely, unless modified by the general assembly or courts.”
“I wasn’t willing to sign,” Albrecht told the board. “... There is no way we can actually guarantee that or see the future.”
The refinancing is temporarily on hold as L.J. Hart looks into other bond refinancing options.
“It is a little more cumbersome, it is a little less savings,” Albrecht said.
She reported that a possible final restructuring of the bonds will be ready for approval by the February meeting.
MAP and test scores
The board also received a presentation on the 2021 MAP and EOC data and how it compares on a state level from Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz and Student Services Director Brian Lynn. The report showed that Maryville students are well above the state average in regards to English Language Arts in the advanced and proficient categories.
In math, science and social studies categories, district students outperformed the state average at nearly every level.
In regard to ACT scores, Maryville students scored an average of 21.3 for the 2020-2021 school year, which is above both the state and national average, continuing a three-year trend.
“If you throw in our basic, proficient and advanced, most of our kids are right where they need to be,” Albrecht said.
School board member Josh McKim praised students and staff alike for the outcomes.
“I think the students and teachers have done an amazing job,” McKim said during the meeting. “I would have guessed that (scores) would have dipped because of COVID.”
In other news there was the second reading of the 2022-2023 school calendar draft and the board reviewed some of the possible changes. The final calendar will be approved at a future meeting.
The next scheduled meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Personnel
Resignation
- Tiffany Robinson, paraprofessional at early childhood center, effective Feb. 22
Recommendations
for Employment
- Adrean Eskew, 2021-2022 baseball assistant coach at high school
- Cynthia Price, 2021-2022 middle school nurse, effective Feb. 2
- Madelyn Towne, long-term substitute at early childhood center effective Jan. 11
- Michelle Verbick, 2022-2023 special education teacher at early childhood center
- Diana Spire, paraprofessional at learning center effective Jan. 20, 2022
- Addison Taylor, 2022-2023 special education teacher at middle school
Reassignment
- Trevor McKie, 2021-2022 paraprofessional at learning center, reassigned to teacher at learning center effective Jan. 20
- Jennifer Swink, 2021-2022 third grade teacher, reassigned to 2022-2023 Title I math teacher at the elementary school