MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education swore in its newly elected members during its regular meeting Tuesday night and elected a new board president in Josh McKim.
McKim, reelected to a new three-year term, was selected as the president of the board and board member Kelley Baldwin, was chosen as the vice president.
“I am very flattered that my fellow board members believe I’m capable of taking on this position,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with Kelley. I believe both of us would like to see a lot of open communication with the public. We encourage people to come to our board meetings.”
McKim also encourages the patrons of the district to contact him or other board members in any fashion if they have a question, complaint or suggestion.
“Reach out to us,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re addressing the public’s concerns in a timely fashion. We want to be an open book to the community. We are public servants and we’re happy to be able to serve the public and I want them to know that they can bring their concerns to us directly.”
In other business, the board approved continuing into a second year of a three-year contract with Jarnik Buses for student transportation for the 2022-2023 school year, despite some underlying transportation issues. Superintendent Becky Albrecht recognized that there are some issues with the services as currently provided, which appears to be a problem for nearly every other school district throughout the region.
“We have been very frustrated with buses,” she told the board. “We have a shortage of drivers and that problem has gotten worse throughout the year and it’s even worse now with our activity trips.”
Albrecht stated that Jarnik is responsive to the district’s concerns and the district has spoken with the company several times to find a solution.
“They listen to our concerns and I think they’re concerned too, but I don’t think much ever gets done and I’m not sure what the solution is to that,” she said.
Albrecht informed the board that the district is continuing to work with Jarnik trying to find creative solutions to the problem.
The board also approved creating a new position for a part-time Spanish I instructor at the high school for the upcoming school year.
High school principal Thom Alvarez informed the board that the position is certainly needed as normally each year approximately 90-100 students request to take Spanish I, but that the school can only accommodate 60 students with only one instructor.
Board member JR Kurz asked the administration to look long term at the possibility of adding a Spanish I instructor at the middle school level.
Other news
- The board approved a restructuring of the sponsorship of the high school cheer and dance programs. With the change, there will be a lead sponsor for each cheer and dance with both programs sharing an assistant.
- The board approved a contract for photography services with Wagner Portrait Group of St. Louis.
- The board discussed, at the request of Baldwin, making the recently adopted federal holiday Juneteenth a part of the districts annual schedule as well. Since the holiday is annually celebrated in June, the only impacted employees are those on 12-month contracts, staff members working during summer school and the students in attendance. The board asked the administration to continue looking into ways to incorporate the holiday into the schedule and curriculum in the future. The topic will likely be revisited during the board’s May meeting.
- High school graduation will be at 2 p.m., May 15 at Bearcat Arena.