MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education approved a preliminary budget at its regular meeting last week at district headquarters.
In her last regular R-II Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Becky Albrecht recommended the board approve its preliminary budget totaling around $22 million.
She explained that this year’s budget expenditures are estimated at $21 million, while revenues are budgeted at just over $22 million.
“This is a really big task and she is great at it,” Albrecht said about Mindy Scadden, district accountant. “She knows it inside and out and is so much help. I can’t say enough about what a good job she does when it comes to this time and also every month whenever we have to do the amendments and things. So thank you Mindy.”
Albrecht explained that the district budget shows a positive balance at the end of the year, noting it’s slightly inflated due to the amount of funds the district has yet to receive from the sale of the Building Trades house project. Typically the district sells that project in the spring, but this year it will likely be fall.
She said the project was a little bit larger than the district had originally anticipated and selling the homes in the fall will help offset costs of the project in the next fiscal year.
Albrecht said the district won’t have its assessed valuation until the county board of equalization meets in the fall, so until those numbers are finalized, the budget is purely an estimate based on last year’s numbers and historical data. The budget will need to be approved once the district’s assessed valuation is available.
She noted that the district was supposed to be seeing about 75 percent of its allowable expenses for transportation reimbursed by the state, but hasn’t received it for a long time.
“This year they voted to allocate money to reimburse us for the first time fully get what we’re supposed to get since 1991,” Albrecht said. “I mean, I had a whole career and (have) never seen that.”
She said those funds run anywhere from $70,000 to $90,000, so it will be a “nice little bump for us.”
On the expenditure side, Albrecht noted that there is quite a bit more funding in the payroll and also in the health insurance renewal amount, which was about 8 percent higher than the previous year.
“A lot of those things will be amended, revamped when we — well when you — get the budget book in August,” she said.
Albrecht says goodbye
In a brief presentation, board vice president Kelley Baldwin presented Albrecht with a small gift and thanked her for her seven years of leadership, mentorship and for her sincere desire to make a learning environment that puts people first.
“We had some pretty crazy unfortunate times, but you led us through, we got to the other side because of you,” Baldwin said. “Thank you so very much.”
Albrecht thanked the board for the opportunity to serve the district and students.
“This has been a great place for me and my family so we could not be happier or proud to be Spoofhounds,” she said as the room full of people applauded.
In her final report to the board, Albrecht thanked the members “for giving me the opportunity to serve the district and community as superintendent,” she wrote. “It has been a wonderful experience and I’ve had the privilege of working with many, many great people.”
Safety discussion
In light of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Superintendent Albrecht told board members that she had heard from people wondering about the safety protocols at the district’s school buildings.
“We do have established protocols and emergency plans for all the buildings,” she said.
Trainings and drills are carried out with the help of School Resource Officer Ian Myers at all buildings in the district.
“So, it’s kind of sad that we have to do that, but I do feel that he does a pretty good job with keeping everybody as up to date as possible with what they need to do,” she said.
Board member JR Kurz asked when the district holds its active shooter training.
Albrecht said sometimes it is held at the beginning of the school year, but sometimes it’s in the spring.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz said Strategos, a third-party safety training service, was recently in the district offering a walk-through and support.
Board member Traci Westfall asked how often local law enforcement officers walk through district school buildings.
Albrecht said they’re probably at the high school more than other buildings, because they have different reasons.
She clarified, asking if local officers are kept up to date on the building layouts as the district continues to build.
“They have all those updates, Ian does a good job communicating that for us,” Albrecht told her.
Maryville High School principal Thom Alvarez said anytime the school calls for assistance, local law enforcement have always been very responsive.
Westfall also wanted to hear how the high school handles the major times of entrance and egress.
“It’s tough, also especially at our building, our traffic with Northwest activities and Northwest students, there’s a lot,” Alvarez said, also noting that the district doors are on a locking schedule. “… But those two times in the morning and afternoon are so busy that it’s unfettered access at that point, which is problematic at this point.”
He further explained that the office staff does a good job of checking visitors at the door as they enter the building throughout the day.
Albrecht said each of the school’s main entrance doors has a buzz-in video system. There are also staff members and school personnel standing in the PAC and commons areas during the heavy traffic times to help keep kids safe, Alvarez said.
Other news
- The board approved adding a paraprofessional position at the Maryville Middle School.
- Albrecht told board members that 14 employees took more leave than earned, resulting in a total of 151.75 docked days at a value of $30,356.23. Six of the 14 were out of leave specifically for personal leave and voluntary extended maternity. She believed only two had a connection the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Several technology items like tablets, laptops and Chromebooks were designated surplus and to be sold.
- Board members approved the appointment of Kenna Parman as the 2022-2023 Board of Education Secretary and Mindy Scadden as the 2022-2023 Board of Education Treasurer.
- The board changed the time of the July 20 board meeting. It will now be held at 12:15 p.m.