MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education unanimously approved a new salary schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year during its monthly meeting on March 16.
The new schedule raised the starting teacher salary by $2,000 to $37,500. Earlier in the school year the board approved a one-time $1,500 stipend to compensate certified staff for extra time spent in the classroom. The newly approved raises for all certified staff now makes that stipend permanent plus a little more.
General support staff in Group II will see a 25-cent-per-hour boost to the base salary to $13.25, which is proportional to the actual $500 raise to certified staff. For the full salary schedule of the Maryville R-II school district go to maryville.k12.mo.us/browse/231141.
The board received an overview on the K through eighth grade summer school program, Summer Journey, from Superintendent Becky Albrecht and summer school administrator Kim Walker. Summer Journey, entering its fifth year, will be held from May 31 to June 24 at Eugene Field Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Enrollment packets have already been sent home with students. It is anticipated that enrollment will exceed 350 students. Although there are no residency requirements to attend Summer Journey, priority is given to Maryville R-II students. To assure a spot, students need to be registered by May 13. Those doing so afterward will be placed on a waiting list. Transportation will be available to students residing within the district. Meals will be provided at no cost to students and before and after child care is available for a fee.
Albrecht followed up with the board regarding a topic brought up during the February meeting regarding short-term leave for staff. Albrecht recommended that a committee be created consisting of district employees from all classifications along with board representation to study the issue further. No decision was made by the board at this time.
The board was updated on major capital improvements throughout the district that will continue throughout the summer including carpeting in the high school, HVAC work at Eugene Field, the multipurpose room renovation and the greenhouse project at Northwest Technical School. The greenhouse project, which will possibly be partially funded through grant money, will be housed on the east side of the building and will include drive-around access.
Albrecht reported that the district is currently engaged in negotiations with Jarnik Bus Company to continue its student transportation services.
The board approved a bid for rooftop HVAC units at Eugene Field Elementary School with IHP Industrial, St. Joseph, in the amount of $48,776.00
The board was informed by Northwest Technical School Director Jeremy Ingraham that the Building Trades class will partner with Habitat for Humanity in 2022-23 on construction of a home with the location to be determined at a later date.
The board voted to move its regularly scheduled monthly board meeting to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, in order to comply with state requirements regarding having newly elected school board members sworn in.