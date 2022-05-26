MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education during last week’s meeting approved an increase to teacher pay to $38,000, thus taking part in a new program to meet the Missouri General Assembly’s approved state minimum.
The program would help schools that increase their minimum pay to $38,000 by kicking in 70 percent of that cost, if the districts pitch in the other 30 percent.
Superintendent Becky Albrecht told the board that the program is optional, but the district would like to enroll. Board members agreed and voted unanimously to opt into the program.
According to Albrecht, the district is only $500 away from the minimum now, so she recommended adding that $500 to the salary schedule, which would mean it’s not just the people below it, but everybody in the district will receive it.
“So it rewards people who have been here a long time as well as those who are under who are certified teachers,” she said.
She said the equivalent of that for a full-time, 12-month employee is about 25 cents per hour, so she also recommended adding that to the support staff salary schedule.
Albrecht said the district would only receive the 70 percent funding back for the certified teachers who are below the minimum. She told The Forum Tuesday there are 24 teachers who are below the minimum. Since they all make varying amounts, the amount to take each to the minimum will vary. She also expects the district to be reimbursed for the previous increase of $2,000 added earlier this year.
Board President Josh McKim, asked what the estimated total cost of this increase would be. Albrecht told him the cost would be about $70,000. She estimated Tuesday that the district would be reimbursed for just over $31,000.
Another concern revolves around how long the state will provide that 70 percent of the cost to raise teacher pay to that minimum. Albrecht said she did not have an answer regarding that timeline. The legislature has not guaranteed funding beyond this year.
Showcase
During a reception held before the board meeting and the showcase portion of the board meeting, the district recognized longtime employees who were retiring at the end of the year.
Many of them were in the audience with their loved ones. They received a gift from McKim and briefly introduced those they brought with them.
Albrecht told the board and audience that the group of retirees would be taking 179 years of education experience with them.
While Albrecht herself is retiring this year, she or her 30 years serving in the education field were not included in the reception. Those retiring include:
- Rita Keith, special education teacher - 36 years
- Sandy Wilmes, food service cook - 33 years
- Kathy Duesing, paraprofessional - 27 years
- Ron Leader, elementary classroom teacher - 22 years
- Steve Holtman, auto mechanics teacher - 21 years
- Susan Mattson, building secretary - 17 years
- Michelle McCollum, early childhood director - 13 years
- Janetta Brown, Title I math teacher - 10 years
Other R-II News
- Summer Journey Principal Kim Walker told the board that she has more than 428 students signed up for this year’s Summer Journey and six more on a waiting list. This year’s summer school is scheduled to last 24 days. “The kids are excited,” she said. Maryville High School Principal Thom Alvarez said the high school has 88 students enrolled for health, personal finance and speech and another 40 students in online remediation classes during the summer. “It’s a good opportunity for the kids,” he said.
- The board approved a fuel bid from Hy-Vee for $0.050 cents less than the pump price. Other bidders included Consumers Oil for $0.040 cents less than the pump price and MFA Oil Co., which offered $0.050 cents less than the pump price. Albrecht recommended selecting the Hy-Vee bid because of the fuel saver account linked to purchases made by the district for other goods.
- For diesel, the board approved a bid from MFA Oil Co. for No. 2 diesel with additive and a winter 50/50 blend at $0.060 cent margin.
- Board members discussed how the district would handle the recently added federal holiday to celebrate Juneteenth. Based on the district’s current contracts for summer school, Albrecht suggested and the board agreed that this year, the holiday would be recognized during summer school through education activities. Board member Kelley Baldwin suggested that perhaps down the road the district could look to add it to the calendar as a day off school.
- Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz told the board about the district’s contract with Lunchtime Solutions. He said the district is in its third year of a five-year contract with the company. “They have been a good partner for 13 years,” he said. With the Seamless Summer Option going away, he suggested the board approve the contract with an increase in lunch and breakfast rates. The cost of lunch will be $3.87; breakfast will be $2.36; and after school snack will be $1.0048. Board members approved the contract.