MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education approved a preliminary budget for the 2021-2022 school year during its regular scheduled meeting on June 16.
According to Missouri statute, a budget needs to be approved no later than June 30 as the new year begins on July 1. The preliminary budget is set to be $20,321,551.43, which is higher than last fiscal year due to salary increases.
Expenditures in the first draft of the budget are $19.889 million which gives the district a potential surplus of $432,000.00. The final draft of the budget is scheduled to come before the board for approval at the August meeting once local taxes, grants as well as revenues from the state and federal government are more concrete.
The house plan on Peaceful Way in Double B Development for the Northwest Technical School’s Building Trades project for the upcoming school year was approved by the board. The plan is for the home to be 1,984 finished square feet which includes three bedrooms, two baths and a 783 square-foot garage. There also is an opportunity to finish the basement which could make it a five bedroom home.
The board also approved the district’s Safe Return and Continuity of Service Plan which is now available on to district’s website.
Included in the assistant superintendent’s report to the board, the district received notification from the Nodaway County Cattleman’s Association that the first cow has been processed and will be delivered to the district in the coming weeks. Plans are for the meat to increase the overall serving of beef in the cafeteria’s across the district. The plan is for the beef to also be used by the Booster Club for use in the concession stands.
Summer School throughout the district will conclude on June 23. Elementary school enrollment saw 418 students on day one and 392 on day five. High school courses are also in session and onsite.
The Maryville Early Childhood Center finished the 2020-2021 school year with 82 preschoolers.
Currently, all classrooms for next year are full with 13 children on the waiting list should spots become available. Last school year, 78 kindergarten students completed the year and there are already 88 students enrolled to start school in the fall.
It was reported that there were 10,889 visits throughout the district by students to the school nurses during the 2020-2021 academic year. A total of 558 students were sent home and seven sent to the hospital.
Kenna Parman was appointed as board secretary and Mindy Scadden was appointed as board treasurer for the upcoming school year.
The school board will next meet at 12:15 p.m. on July 21.
Personnel
- Renewal of 2020-2021 AEL teachers and substitutes as presented.
- Spring Supplemental Assignment Renewals for 2021-2022 school year as presented.
Resignations
- Teresa Jones, office manager at the tech school, effective June 30
- Beverly Anderson, Adult Education and Literacy tutor, effective May 1
- Mollie VonBehren, youth development worker at ES and ECC, effective June 9
- Bethney Pedersen, youth development worker, effective June 23
Reassignments
- Chelsea Wells, 2020-2021 Title I paraprofessional at ECC, to 2021-2022 ECSE long-term substitute teacher at ECC
- Kelly Wallace, 2020-2021 building secretary at NTS, reassigned to 2021-2022 office manager at NTS
- Kaylyn Sander, 2020-2021 ECSE paraprofessional at ECC, to 2021-2022 Title I paraprofessional at ECC
- Bailey Cook, 2020-2021 volleyball assistant coach as high school, to 2021-2022 volleyball head coach at high school
Recommendations for Employment
- Teri Alvarez, 2021-2022 school nurse at high school
- Shelly Stiens, 2021-2022 building secretary at NTS, effective July 6
- Madeline Forney, 2021-2022 special education teacher at elementary school
- Beth Sandau, paraprofessional at high school
- Madison Haile, summer school part-time paraprofessional at elementary school
Extra Duty Assignment
- Kaitlin Adams, 2021-2022 girls basketball assistant coach at middle school