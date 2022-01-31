MARYVILLE, Mo. — At Monday’s Maryville City Council meeting, Maryville Public Library Director Stephanie Patterson presented to the council the library’s annual report.
Patterson outlined the goals accomplished for the past year and goals ahead for 2022.
Looking back, Patterson said the library succeeded in reconfiguring the public study room space to accommodate PC access full visibility, consolidated the Friends and Foundation of the Maryville Public Library with the Maryville Public Library Board of Trustees, made a final payment for LAGERS unfunded liability, completed a cover-to-cover review of the policy manual and bid out limestone repointing and preservation work.
The limestone work was particularly complicated, Patterson said, because of the kind of mortar needed for the limestone. After taking samples, the library board received results of an analysis of the limestone and mortar and will rebid the project this year.
That project tops this year’s upcoming goals, along with applying for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The library building was first built as the city’s post office in 1912.
Other goals include completing a facility assessment with the help of an architecture and engineering firm to include the inspection of the attic and foundation, and completing a community needs assessment — specifically regarding adult technology needs, hours of operation and learning interests.
Overall, Patterson said, library usage is down significantly over 2019, the most recent “pre-shutdown” year: At 53,910 in 2021, circulation dropped 26 percent, the annual report stated.
But Patterson indicated much of that could bounce back quickly since most of the first half of the year saw interrupted programming and a book quarantine process that especially slowed easy fiction and nonfiction checkouts.
The biggest gains, though, were in youth outreach books, which Patterson said was a focus. Youth outreach circulation, including items like youth paperbacks, surged 77 percent last year, accounting for more than 37 percent of all youth circulation and nearly six percent of all circulation library-wide, the report stated.
The report also indicated a shift in how audiobooks from the library are consumed: usage of adult books on CD dropped 48 percent, while downloadable audiobook circulation rose 33 percent. DVD checkouts, meanwhile, dropped 31 percent, while use of the library’s Kanopy streaming video database covered nearly half that loss, the report said.