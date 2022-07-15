MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Maryville Police Officer Colin Staples arrives on scene, there’s another officer down, and over him is standing a man with a hammer.
Staples raises his gun, and screams at the man to drop the hammer, but the suspect holds it at his side, yelling back that he’ll kill the officer on the ground.
The standoff ends after a tense five seconds when the man begins to raise the hammer. Instantly Staples pulls the trigger once, then twice — then five more times until the video simulation shows the suspect go down.
The lethal force simulation, which amounts to a life-sized video game played in deadly earnest, is required annual training for Maryville police officers. It’s provided as a service by the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association — MIRMA — which acts as the city’s liability insurance provider.
After the shots, Jeff Arp, a longtime trainer who travels the state with the Firearms Training Simulator (FATS), reruns the scenario, stopping frame by frame to go over the decision-making.
“Could you have shot sooner?” he asks Staples.
Although the man with the hammer was threatening the officer on the ground, Staples waited until he looked like he was going to carry out his threat. But Staples doesn’t hesitate to say yes, he could’ve shot sooner.
That’s one change that Arp and Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian said that’s gradually become more and more noticeable over the decades of going through similar trainings.
“Twenty years ago, you would’ve done it sooner,” Arp said.
Christian said that he’s changed the way he’s approached those situations as well, less likely to pull the trigger as quickly.
“There’s a tremendous hesitancy, really, to use force because of public pressure we’re facing, and scrutiny,” he said. “And it’s not always good. Sometimes it is gonna be a good thing, but it’s not always gonna be that way.”
That scenario was one of several each officer went through during the training sessions, held last week in the conference room of the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility.
The scenarios varied widely, putting officers in the position to respond to domestic disturbances, suicidal subjects or just coming across suspicious activity while on patrol. Officers were presented with the situation on video, and given options of how to intervene if necessary, including a Taser, pepper spray and a firearm connected to the program that maps where the officer is aiming onto the live-action video.
But not all situations required intervention or use of force. Instead, officers were quizzed on why — or why not — they took the actions they did, debriefing on the split-second decisions required in life-or-death situations.