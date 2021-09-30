MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville police would get a significant pay bump under a proposal to use American Rescue Plan funds to raise salaries for officers.
The plan, introduced at a City Council budget work session Monday and expected to be included in the budget set to be approved Thursday, earmarks $340,000 over the next four years to shift the pay scale for officers up to a more competitive level.
Currently, the starting salary for a Maryville police officer is $17.91 per hour, about three dollars lower than the state median of $20.98. With the proposed pay raise, certified police officers would instead start at $20.54.
The increase was a top priority for city officials, designed to address the difficulty of finding qualified officers — a challenge shared nationwide.
Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian said his department is short five officers, and in order to attract candidates — of which he gets about one per month, he said — the department has been forced to commit to non-certified applicants who need to go through academy training first.
By the end of the next fiscal year, over a two-year period, the city will have opened a new, state-of-the-art public safety facility; replaced and upgraded nearly the entire patrol vehicle fleet; and upgraded other equipment like computers, in addition to the pay increase if approved.
“Every single request I’ve made, I believe is currently being funded,” Christian said.
Christian said he hopes moving the pay up to a more competitive rate will be the final piece of what he said was a “top notch” community puzzle that helps get more qualified officers to Maryville.
“The money in and of itself isn’t gonna solve all our problems, but I firmly believe that if I can get an officer interested, and if I can get them here — if they will meet us and look to see what we have as a community, and if they get to talk to the other officers who would be quick to tell them how supported they are in this community — I really think that it will substantially alleviate our recruiting (issues),” Christian said.
The funding commitment would allocate an estimated $340,000 of the city’s $2.3 million Rescue Plan allotment, which is eligible for use to raise pay for essential workers, like police officers. The Rescue Plan funds would be used over the next four years, after which the pay raise would become part of the city’s general revenue expenses.
Also included in the plan, based on a study and recommendations made by Christian, is what amounts to a $6,000 incentive for officers who have completed the Peace Officer Standards and Training program and been licensed. That incentive would require a three-year contract. To assist with recruitment in general, Christian also recommended a $1,000 employee referral incentive. Neither of those proposals would be funded through Rescue Plan funds.
The raise proposed Monday did not include the 2 percent cost-of-living and up to 2.5 percent merit raises scheduled for all city employees next year, but council members asked to look at the numbers with those included. Consequently, the final budget, set to be approved Thursday before the beginning of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1, could include slightly different figures from those discussed at Monday’s meeting.