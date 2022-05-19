MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation aims to open the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play this week.
MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said last summer’s most popular public attraction has been dormant so far because of low temperatures and chemical supply shortages.
At the MPR board’s regular meeting on Monday, Stubblefield said chemicals needed for the splash pad didn’t arrive until Friday of last week because of supply chain issues. Chlorine in particular has been difficult to obtain for the past year. But Stubblefield said both the splash pad and the Maryville Aquatic Center use liquid chlorine, which is in less demand than chlorine that comes in tablet form.
“So it shouldn’t be a problem; they just couldn’t get it to us until last week,” he said.
However, had the treatment chemicals been available, the splash pad still wouldn’t have opened probably until last week’s heat wave.
Stubblefield said that for both the pool and the splash pad to open, the water temperature and the air temperature must add up to over 140. Because the water at the Splash ‘N’ Play is stored in a tank underground, it tends to be cooler than the water at the pool until it’s activated for the first time.
Consequently, with temperatures predicted to approach 90 degrees on Thursday, Stubblefield said that’s the day MPR is aiming to turn on the splash pad.
Earlier this year, the city of Maryville and MPR committed to several improvements to the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play, including a shelter, shade structures, benches, picnic tables and a new restroom facility.
Most of that equipment is now on track for delivery in August, Stubblefield said.
Aquatic Center
The Maryville Aquatic Center is fully staffed for the summer and preparing for a Memorial Day — May 30 — opening.
Stubblefield said both of those are rarities across the region as pools, especially in smaller areas like Maryville, are having trouble hiring lifeguards and other staff.
“We’re very fortunate that we have … 18 returning from last year and we only had to hire 10 new ones this year,” he said during Monday’s meeting.
MPR staff expect that more visitors than usual from outside of Nodaway County could opt to come to the Maryville pool this summer because of the staffing difficulties elsewhere.
Other MPR notes
- Staff at the Maryville Community Center continue to battle air conditioning issues. The air conditioning in the cardio room has been repaired, but the air conditioning in the gym is struggling to keep up as the weather gets hotter. Stubblefield said a new HVAC system, one of the top maintenance priorities to be addressed by the new tax levy increase passed in April, likely won’t be available until fall, so staff will make do with the existing system for one more summer.
- The two new treadmills ordered in December have arrived and are in service at the community center.
- Crews repaired a major water leak at Franklin Park.
- Board members congratulated Adam Teale for 19 years of service on the MPR board. Teale will be stepping down at the end of his term in June.