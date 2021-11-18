MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Parks and Recreation Board is set to move ahead with asking voters to approve a 1/8-cent sales tax in April’s election.
As a city advisory board, the proposal requires City Council approval to be placed on the ballot. The council is expected to discuss the matter at its meeting on Monday.
The sales tax would replace an identical 1/8-cent tax passed in 2000 to fund the construction of the Maryville Community Center. That tax expired in April after a 20-year sunset.
The proposal to be brought before the council would also expire after 20 years, but would be used for a wider variety of capital needs.
In March, the parks board approved the first master plan in its history, outlining priorities and areas for growth over the next 5-10 years. The plan commissioned by MPR provided a comprehensive look at the parks system’s strengths and weaknesses, and incorporated public feedback from more than 400 respondents in the community.
Overall, the plan mostly calls for overhauls and improvements to existing facilities, infrastructure and parks, ranging from added playground attractions to better drainage to ADA compliance at each park facility, along with significant modifications to improve the building and add amenities to the aging Maryville Aquatic Center.
Since the plan’s approval, the MPR board has been working to narrow down realistic priorities, especially ones that might be appealing to voters.
Also on Monday, the council is expected to approve the first batch of projects to be funded through the city’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan, the federal relief package passed in March that will provide $2.3 million to the city of Maryville for qualifying initiatives.
City officials have indicated the council will vote on its initial list of projects, which are earmarked to receive $1.6 million of the city’s total allocation. Among those projects are $230,000 of improvements at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play; $75,000 toward a new dog park, and $60,000 for the Downtown Pocket Park.
The Splash ‘N’ Play improvements would likely include on-site restrooms and shade structures, while the Pocket Park funds would be used to complete a planned wall mural.
The dog park, though, is likely to be the most exciting development to most community members — the survey completed as part of the MPR master plan showed that the No. 1 request by those surveyed was a dog park. The $75,000 tentatively allocated from the city’s Rescue Plan funds would convert part of Sunrise Park, across from the New Nodaway Humane Society, to a dog park.
MPR is funded primarily through its own activities and an existing, additional 1/8-cent sales tax, but has been hit harder than most public agencies during the pandemic which saw attendance and memberships at the Maryville Community Center plummet. Those numbers have only begun to recover in the past couple of months.
MPR oversees one of the largest parks systems of any city its size in the state with 12 city parks.
Mozingo Lake Recreation Park is not part of the MPR system, and is funded through its own tax initiatives and activities in a separate enterprise fund.