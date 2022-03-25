MARYVILLE, Mo. — The following are notes from the March 21 meeting of the Maryville Parks and Recreation board:
- Bailey Fergison, special events and marketing manager, said MPR will offer family photo portraits again near the end of April or the beginning of May. The winter version was tremendously popular with all slots booked up.
- Two new treadmills ordered in December for the Maryville Community Center are still on track for an April arrival.
- More than 50 attendees came to the mommy/daughter date night at the community center on Monday.
- Signups are still open for the all-female murder mystery “Killing for the Crown” on March 30.
- The Spring Craft Fair is set for April 9 at the community center.
- The Dog Bone Hunt will be held in conjunction with the New Nodaway Humane Society on April 10 at Sunrise Park.
- Participation in youth soccer remains high with 250 kids signed up for this season, 75 of whom are kindergartners. “And that is a ginormous number,” said Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain.
- Youth baseball and softball is getting underway, with 84 signed up for T-ball, 74 for softball and 67 for baseball.
- Adult softball registration is now open through April 8.
- The Health and Fitness Fair, held by MPR and Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, has been rescheduled for April 23 after being postponed from its original January date because of the high number of COVID-19 cases at the time.