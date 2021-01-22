MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Parks and Recreation board on Monday voted to raise the limit on in-person spectator attendance for programs like youth basketball at the Maryville Community Center.
Prior to Monday, spectators were limited to one per participating athlete to minimize the number of people in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Monday’s regular meeting, board members unanimously approved raising the limit to two spectators per participant.
For those who still aren’t able to attend in person, some games will be livestreamed on MPR’s Facebook page.
Aquatic Center passes
The board also voted to increase the prices of passes at the Maryville Aquatic Center for next season, citing higher costs like an increase in minimum wage.
Season pass prices will be:
- Family of five — $250 (previously $200), plus $25 for each additional family member
- Individual — $100 (previously $80)
- Daily entry — $6 (remains the same)
Punch cards will cost:
- 5 for $26.15
- 15 for $73
- 30 for $140
Any remaining punches on punch cards from last year will still be honored this coming season.
Other MPR notes
- Youth basketball participation is up significantly compared to last year, with 256 participants.
- The Daddy Daughter Dance is tentatively scheduled for March 12. This year’s theme will be Candyland, and will include a life-sized Candyland board.
- Zoom with Santa sessions this December were successful, with all 40 timeslots filled within hours of registration opening up.
- MPR is tentatively looking at holding a spring craft fair similar to the annual Christmas Craft Fair. Feedback from vendors about a possible outdoor event, perhaps sometime in May at Beal Park, has been positive.
- In a work session earlier this month, the board reviewed the first draft of the master plan, which details a 10-year plan of goals and projects at MPR’s parks and the aquatic center. Once the plan is finalized, it will be presented to the public.