MARYVILLE, Mo. — The following are notes from the Jan. 17 meeting of the Maryville Parks and Recreation board:
- Widespread COVID-19 outbreaks have spread staff thin, but operations are continuing. Parks and Rec encourages all visitors to the Maryville Community Center to wear masks when possible and to limit spectators at events to help mitigate the effects of the virus which has spiked rapidly in the area recently.
- The annual Daddy-Daughter Dance is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 18. Registration is open at mpr.activityreg.com/clientpage_t2.wcs. Cost is $30 per couple, $15 per additional child for ages 12 and under if signed up before Feb. 12.
- All exterior lights in the parking lot of the community center are now working.
- All damage from last month’s storm at parks facilities has been cleaned up and repaired.
- MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said two new treadmills ordered last month should arrive sometime in late March or early April, barring delays.