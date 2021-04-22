MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation board members have sifted through public feedback and analyses of the city’s parks as part of its master plan, and will begin to prioritize which projects can be tackled first.
But even more so than most other agencies, MPR took a significant financial hit from the pandemic, with numbers at the community center in particular only now beginning to get closer to normal. Director Jeff Stubblefield has estimated that MPR’s revenues were down about $175,000 in 2020, a devastating hit to a budget that didn’t allow for much room for large expenditures to begin with.
Some of that money could be recouped through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, but exactly what will be eligible for reimbursement is still being studied.
In the meantime, the parks board has begun the process of reviewing which projects listed in the newly released master plan should get the most immediate attention. Stubblefield estimated that the agency has about $75,000 to spend on a project this year, and some of that money has already been allocated to other purchases like a new washing machine needed at the community center and new bleachers at Beal Park.
Another consideration voiced by multiple board members was finding a project that could show concrete results. Although some bigger ticket items would likely be well received and are certainly necessary, like bringing all park facilities into ADA compliance or regrading and improving drainage conditions at the baseball and soccer fields, they would first require another study from an engineering and design firm to identify all existing issues and provide efficient solutions. Once that process is done, which would take several months on its own, projects like those two would likely require a tax issue to raise the money necessary.
Before addressing those issues, parks board members largely agreed that they would like to find something they can improve within the existing budget before going to voters for a larger, specific program.
But Stubblefield said in order to address any of the major improvements and additions in the master plan, voters would need to approve a tax issue eventually, or there simply wouldn’t be funding available.
“We’ve got a lot to do,” he said.
Barrier-Free park
Stubblefield said he has been approached by the St. Francis Foundation about MPR’s interest in continuing a partnership for the playground at the former day care center.
As part of an agreement signed in 2018 under a previous director, MPR pays $4,000 per year to the foundation for public use of the playground after business hours and on weekends. MPR also handles day-to-day upkeep of the playground.
Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville closed the day care center last year, and announced its rehab department would operate out of the facility and will likely make use of the playground as well.
Board members generally indicated that they would be open to continuing to provide maintenance services for the park after the contract expires in 2022, but were wary of continuing to pay the foundation for public use of the park during off hours.
Other MPR notes
- Bailey Fergison has been hired as a new special events and marketing manager for MPR. The agency has reshuffled duties since former community center director Justin Miller was hired as the new Mozingo Lake Recreation Park director earlier this month. His duties had included some marketing and events supervision as well. Maggie Rockwood, formerly the aquatics and events supervisor, was subsequently promoted to facilities supervisor, overseeing the aquatics center and the community center.
- MPR received a $2,500 grant from MFA to replace bleachers at Beal Park, which have been cited multiple times by the city’s insurance provider as not meeting preferred safety standards. The board approved $3,700 in matching funds to replace the bleachers with ones that do meet standards.
- The board approved the expenditure of up to $10,000 for the purchase of a new floor scrubber for the community center.
- Stubblefield said MPR is looking into the possibility of new spin bikes for the community center.
- Chad McCullough — coach of the Northwest Shockers, a team in the private, competitive State Line League — asked the board to codify a policy that gives priority to MPR baseball and softball teams when reserving fields for use. He said he has had trouble booking fields for his team’s use. Stubblefield said part of the problem is that MPR’s teams are part of a larger little league association that sets the schedule, and often doesn’t do so until much later than many other leagues, like McCullough’s. That means fields may be unavailable to reserve for those teams until MPR has a schedule to compare free dates. McCullough said he would prefer to see a system that did not necessarily give higher priority to MPR teams than private teams like his.
- McCullough also said the baseball and softball fields are in poor condition. Stubblefield said that drainage on all MPR’s fields is not as good as it could be, and is a high priority in the master plan, but will take time and money to fix properly.
- Russ Schuster addressed the board expressing his concern that youth soccer games were not being played at the city’s soccer fields at Donaldson-Westside Park, and instead were being played at a field at Northwest Missouri State University without painted lines. Schuster said he was concerned that young players couldn’t properly learn the game without a properly lined field, and officiating games was made difficult by no out-of-bounds lines. Stubblefield said the games were moved there because of the poor conditions at the Donaldson soccer fields during wet weather. The fields do not have any drainage system, so Stubblefield said he wanted to avoid “mudball.” But soccer will move back to the Donaldson fields in the fall.
- Participation in MPR baseball, softball and T-ball is high, with 275 players signed up.
- Stubblefield said the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play is on track for a May opening, as long as contractors are able to pour asphalt for the parking lot. The parking lot is now part of the city’s asphalt and overlay plan after initially being included in the budget for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project. City Manager Greg McDanel has said it will be the first project on the list this spring.