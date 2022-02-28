MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation staff finished second overall at the annual Missouri Parks and Recreation Association Park Maintenance Rodeo on Jan. 19.
More than 50 competitors from parks departments in Grain Valley, Grandview, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Maryville, Pleasant Hill and St. Joseph took part in the annual competition that includes events like the skid loader obstacle course, zero-turn mower obstacle course, irrigation assembly puzzle, backpack blower obstacle course and truck and trailer obstacle course.
MPR’s Tyler Peve placed first in the zero-turn mower obstacle course, a gold-medal podium he’s familiar with.
“He’s like the three-time defending champion,” said MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield at the MPR board meeting on Monday.
Liberty placed first overall and St. Joseph was third.
“It was a good day for them to talk with other people … and realize that we all have the same problems.”
Stubblefield will have a hand in solving those problems in the future, or at least hearing about them from all corners of the state. He announced at last week’s board meeting that he was elected this month as president of the Missouri Parks and Recreation Association for 2023.
Other MPR notes
- Stubblefield said the first year of hosting youth wrestling at the Maryville Community Center was extremely successful, with 53 participants in the program.
- The youth basketball league that concluded last week featured 193 participants on 25 teams.
- The youth soccer clinic began this week with more than 60 kids signed up to participate in the program put on in partnership with Northwest Missouri State University and its soccer coach Marc Gordon.
- Youth baseball and softball registration will run from Feb. 28-March 18. Games will start mid-May.
- Men’s adult slow-pitch softball registration will be open from March 21-April 8. Games will start in late April.
- A Mommy Daughter Dance, in the same vein as the Daddy Daughter Dance, is set for March 21.
- This year’s Summer Concert Series is tentatively set to feature one concert per month in May, June and July. Special Events and Marketing Manager Bailey Fergison is currently working on finalizing the acts.
- MPR is still working with Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville on a new date for the Health and Fitness Fair that was postponed from January.
- New bleachers have been installed at Beal Park.
- All Winter Wonderland decorations at Franklin Park have been taken down except for the tree. Stubblefield said that he has not been able to find a lift available locally that will be required to take the tree down.
- Stubblefield said the two new treadmills purchased for the community center are slated to arrive sometime in late April or early May.
- Kristy McLain has been hired as recreation supervisor.