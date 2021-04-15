MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Optimist Club members recently presented awards to the top three winners of the 30 entries received in this year’s Optimist Essay Contest.
Three Maryville High School seniors took the top spots: Leanna Roush, first place; Grace Ozanne, second place; and Garrett Dumke, third place.
According to a news release, students used the theme, “Reaching your dreams by using optimism,” for a 700- to 800-word essay. The essays were then judged by a panel of five judges.
The club also recognized English instructor Dennis Vinzant for promoting the contest in his classroom.
Roush’s was sent to the district contest. The district winner will be announced May 15.