MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Optimist Club announced Avery Baker, daughter of Matt and Jill Baker, as the winner of the local Maryville Optimist Essay Contest.
Contest entrants wrote 700-800 word essays that addressed the topic, “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?”
“We are so pleased that Dennis Vinzant, English teacher at Maryville High School, helps us promote this essay project,” said Trudy Kinman, essay chairperson. “His students submitted 27 entries for the local contest.”
According to a press release, Leah Richardson, daughter of Bill and Niki Richardson, placed second, and Maggie Graham, daughter of Matt and April Graham, placed third.
Baker’s essay is being judged at the regional level, where the winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship. The regional winner will be announced at the Third Quarter Conference at the Inn at Grand Glaize in Osage Beach on May 13 and 14.
Sponsored by Optimist International, the essay contest gives youths the opportunity to write about their own opinions regarding the world in which they live. A press release mentioned their essays could describe their personal experience, their country’s experience or a historical perspective. In additional to developing skills for written expression, participants have the opportunity to win a college scholarship.