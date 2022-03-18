MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville city officials praised a deal that will see the Northwest Regional Communications Center provide emergency dispatch services to Worth County starting in June.
The Maryville City Council approved the agreement at its meeting Monday. Although the NRCC is jointly funded by the city and Nodaway County, it operates under the city government, necessitating the deal’s approval by the city.
The consolidated 911 board endorsed the agreement last week.
Council member Tye Parsons, one of three city representatives on the 911 board, said regionalizing the new consolidated dispatch center housed at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility was always at the forefront of long-term plans during discussions with his county counterparts. But already branching out into another county, he said, happened sooner than anyone might have initially expected — certainly a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one.
The new public safety facility, opened in 2020, was designed from the start to accommodate a larger, regional communications center, allowing for gradual expansion over time.
“I think it’s a testament to how much time and consideration was put into the details of the space — I mean, down to where the doors were located and how many desks we have — making that initial investment with our eyes to the future,” said council member Rachael Martin. “I’m excited to see this happening.”
The agreement calls for $4,500 per month from the Worth County emergency services organization, running through the end of 2024.
Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian said that because of the costs involved with operating a dispatch center, the regional appeal of the NRCC should only increase into the future.
“To be honest with you, you all know that these things are not inexpensive to run,” he told the council Monday. “And for each community to have their own 911 center is just not feasible. And then I think this is gonna be a great thing for all of northwest Missouri, that at least they have access to this facility if they choose to do so.”