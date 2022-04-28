MARYVILLE, Mo. — Members of the community, law enforcement and the criminal justice system gathered at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park on Wednesday morning to plant a tree in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Since first declared by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, the week is dedicated to bringing attention to the voices of victims of crime and to committing to their pursuit of justice.
In Maryville, the Department of Corrections has led the tree planting ceremony at Mozingo since 1997, planting the 26th tree this year in honor of crime victims.
“It’s really our sincere hope, I pray this morning, that the voices of victims are not silent, but that they are going to be heard by all people in our nation,” said keynote speaker Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian. “These voices offer us understanding of the needs of victims and help us serve them to appreciate all that they endure.”
This year’s theme is “rights, access, equity for all victims,” emphasizing the importance of helping crime victims find justice by enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services and ensuring equity and inclusion for all.
“We can sum that up really as just treating people fairly,” Christian said. “It’s treating people like we would want to be treated.”