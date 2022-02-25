MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Maryville Middle School eighth graders were given the opportunity to job shadow individuals in the northwest Missouri area.
Job shadowing is part of the Missouri careers curriculum, said Sherra Weldon, Maryville Middle School computer applications teacher.
They are usually conducted through Weldon’s class once a quarter. However, Weldon said last year’s class was unable to participate due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We try once a quarter, but we were not able to last year with COVID,” Weldon said. “And then first quarter (of the 2021-2022 school year) we didn’t get to, but got them to make up second and third quarter.”
The school provides transportation to locations in town as well as to the hospitals in Clarinda, Iowa, and Fairfax, Missouri. Those who wish to job shadow in other areas are allowed to do so, as long as they are able to find their own transportation.
Danielle Feldhacker, an eighth grader in Weldon’s class who went outside of Maryville, completed her job shadow at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph.
Feldhacker was able to go inside a cockpit and learn about flying procedures.
“I found out there were more rules and like clearance to go through … it’s still really interesting to me,” Feldhacker said.
Other eighth graders also described their job shadow experiences to The Forum.
Shawn Mahoney job shadowed Nick Sherlock, a welding teacher at Northwest Technical School.
“I got to see a lot of new, different types of ways to weld,” Mahoney said.
Sutton McAdams visited Northwest Missouri State University to learn more about Bearcat football equipment management from Tucker Peve, Northwest equipment manager.
Abigail Bowe job shadowed at the Nodaway County Courthouse and was able to meet Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson and Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice.
Mya Aley job shadowed Keitha Clapp at Maryville Florists and learned about preparing flower arrangements.
“You get like a real-life picture,” Aley said. “I got to see like how they put all the flowers together … there’s really a whole process to it.”
Students choose their job shadow locations by turning in a permission slip with their top three choices. Their choices can be specific locations, as long as their family members do not work there.
Weldon said the school tries to give students their top picks, however, locations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who bring permission slips back first get first pick.
The locations that students job shadow at give them a feel for what a career in their chosen field might look like.
“Not only is it good for the kids, but I feel like it’s really good for the community too because it gets some interactions,” Weldon said. “We’ve had, like, — last job shadow, last quarter — we had a student that got a summer job because of it. We’ve had scholarships come of it. I think it’s a way to get the community involved with the school.”