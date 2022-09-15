ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A 35-year-old Maryville man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday evening just south of St. Joseph.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Phillip R. McGary, 35, of Maryville, was taken by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries after a crash on northbound Interstate 29, three miles south of St. Joseph.
Trooper S.P. Gomez reported the accident occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, when a 2020 Ford Escape driven by McGary traveled off the highway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest on the road, facing west.
The vehicle, listed as totaled, was towed from the scene by Blue Knight of St. Joseph. The driver was reportedly wearing a seat belt.
Sgt. R. P. Dudeck and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department personnel assisted Gomez at the scene.