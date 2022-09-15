Wreck report art

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A 35-year-old Maryville man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday evening just south of St. Joseph.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Phillip R. McGary, 35, of Maryville, was taken by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries after a crash on northbound Interstate 29, three miles south of St. Joseph.

