JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Coordinating Board for Higher Education has selected new officers and committee chairs, as well as named a Maryville resident chairman of the board during a Dec. 9 meeting.
Joe Cornelison, Gary Nodler and Gwen Grant were selected to serve as officers in 2021. Cornelison will serve as chair, Nodler as vice chair and Grant as secretary. Coordinating board officers are selected by the board annually and serve a one-year term.
A retired colonel in the U.S. Army with a law degree from Georgetown, Cornelison was appointed to serve on the coordinating board in December 2017. In 2018, Cornelison was selected to lead the board’s Audit Committee, which reviews state and federal audits of the department and its programs. He served as the board’s vice chair in 2020.
Cornelison will succeed Doug Kennedy, Poplar Bluff, who served as chair for the last three years.
“It’s an honor to serve as the board’s new chair and to follow Doug Kennedy, whose leadership and commitment to higher education improved the lives of students and families throughout Missouri,” Cornelison said. “I look forward to working with the state’s colleges and universities and workforce partners to ensure the quality and accessibility of higher education and workforce opportunities in 2021 and beyond.”
Most recently, a senior counsel for the Husch Blackwell law firm, where he specialized in educational institution law, Cornelison also served as general counsel for the State Department of Higher Education from 2010 to 2011 and worked in a similar capacity for Northwest Missouri State University from 2005 to 2009.
Prior to beginning his higher education career, he was general counsel for defense contractor MZM Inc. and worked as an attorney for Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in Washington, D.C.
From 1995 until 2000, Cornelison served as deputy administrator of the Panama Canal, having been appointed to that position by President Bill Clinton.
A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Cornelison spent more than 25 years as a U.S. Army officer before retiring as a colonel in 1995. During his years in uniform, he earned a law degree from Georgetown University, where he was managing editor of the Georgetown Law Review, and a master’s degree in public service from Western Kentucky University.
CBHE committee chairs were also named during the meeting. Along with serving as vice chair in 2021, Nodler will also head the Budget and Financial Aid Committee. Secretary Gwen Grant will chair the Academic Affairs & Workforce Needs Committee.
CBHE member Dudley McCarter will chair the Audit Committee, and member Shawn Saale will continue to lead the Strategic Planning & External Affairs Committee.
Find more information about the coordinating board, including the Dec. 9 board book at https://dhewd.mo.gov/cbhe/.
The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development works to empower Missourians with the skills and education needed for success. More information about MDHEWD can be found at https://dhewd.mo.gov or on Facebook and Twitter @MoDHEWD.