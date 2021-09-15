DARLINGTON, Mo. — A Maryville man was injured in a rollover crash in Gentry County Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christopher M. Swinford, 41, of Maryville, was a passenger in a 2008 Sterling truck driven by Justin W. Viets, 30, of Stanberry, headed south on State Route H Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m., the truck reportedly traveled off the east side of the roadway three miles south of Darlington in Gentry County. When the truck returned to the road, Viets overcorrected and the vehicle rolled onto the passenger side facing southeast.
Swinford was transported by private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center – Albany with moderate injuries. Viets was uninjured.
The truck sustained extensive damage, according to the report. Neither man listed was wearing a safety device.