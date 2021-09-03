STANBERRY, Mo. — A Maryville man was taken by air ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph after being seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck Thursday in Gentry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Robert Hunter, 71, of Maryville, was transported by Life Net to the hospital with serious injuries after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash.
The report noted the crash occurred at 3:18 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, when a westbound 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Hunter on U.S. Highway 136 three miles west of Stanberry, failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the north side of the road and through a ditch. The driver was ejected. Hunter and motorcycle came to a rest on 330th Street.
The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was towed by Raymond Smith Body Shop of Albany.
Trooper B.L. Gregory was assisted at the scene by Trooper A.M. Maple, the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, Grand River EMS and the Stanberry Fire Department.