MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Maryville man was taken to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 71, one mile south of Maryville.
According to a Missouri State Highway patrol report, Timothy Mackey, 62, of Maryville was injured around 10 a.m. Feb. 1, when the 2017 Ford F-150 he was driving northbound on Highway 71 traveled off the west side of the road and struck an snow embankment. The truck then traveled over a cross-over and struck a second snow embankment, continued through the median and into the southbound lane of Highway 71.
The vehicle is reported as coming to a rest on its wheels in the median with moderate damage. It was towed from the scene by Kizer Collision & Towing of Maryville.
Mackey is listed as wearing a seatbelt.
Cpl. S.E. Pritzel was assisted at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.