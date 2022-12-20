MAITLAND, Mo. — A Maryville man died in an ice-related crash on in Holt County just west of Maitland on Monday, Dec. 19.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James E. Hurst. 50, of Maryville died in a crash that occurred on State Route C, 2.5 miles west of Maitland.
Corporal TL Shupe’s report states that Hurst was driving eastbound on Route C when the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving began to slide on the ice-covered roadway, traveled off the side of the south side of the road. The vehicle struck two trees and overturned onto the drivers side coming to rest.
Hurst, who is listed as wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at at the scene at 8:35 p.m. by paramedic Rian Wilson.
The totaled Silverado was towed by Double D Towing & Auto.
Shupe was assisted at the scene by Sgt. K.F. Jeffers and the Holt County Sheriff’s Office.