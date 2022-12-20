Wreck report art

MAITLAND, Mo. — A Maryville man died in an ice-related crash on in Holt County just west of Maitland on Monday, Dec. 19.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James E. Hurst. 50, of Maryville died in a crash that occurred on State Route C, 2.5 miles west of Maitland.

