BARNARD, Mo. — An 88-year-old Maryville man died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Aug. 6 on U.S. Highway 71 and 380th St., eight miles south of Maryville.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James M. Boyles, 88, of Maryville was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Steve Whittington at the scene of a crash.
Corporal B.E. Maudlin’s report noted that the crash occurred, when a southbound 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Alexander Lesiak, 19, of Columbus, Nebraska, struck the front driver’s side of a 2007 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Boyles as it entered the highway eastbound from 380th St. The Ford came to rest in the median facing southeast. The Chevrolet came to a rest in a ditch off the west side of the road facing southwest.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed by Kizer Collision and Towing of Maryville.
The report listed no injury information regarding Lesiak. Both were listed as wearing seat belts.
The deputy coroner pronounced Boyles dead at 8:05 p.m. His body was transported by Nodaway County Ambulance EMS to Price Funeral Home in Maryville.
Maudlin was assisted at the scene by the Major Crime Investigation Unit Team 1, Cpl. R.V. McCormick, Trooper T.R. Hecker, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville Police and Fire departments, the Nodaway County Ambulance District and Barnard Fire and Rescue.